Draco Malfoy and his evil father Lucius—that is, actors Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, who played the platinum-coiffed Slytherin icons in the Harry Potter movies—reunited recently. They also had a run-in with Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) and Professor Flitwick (Warwick Davis). But this time, the group of would-be mortal enemies appeared to be on the same side, suggesting that even diehard Death Eaters can change their spots (or serpentine scales, as the case would be).
The reunion was a result of the fourth annual Harry Potter celebration at Universal Orlando, where the actors all contributed to a panel discussion. In an Instagram caption, the actor behind the series' most recognizable and conniving Death Eater made a point to relate the evils of Harry Potter's world to that of our own in the present day.
"[The visit was] a welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity, and never giving up hope," he commented on a photo of him and Felton at the Wizarding World theme park. (This is also not their first reunion, proving that some fake father-son bonds are meant to last.)
Looks like time heals all wounds, as Felton even shared some love for his once-enemy Lewis.
And finally, author J.K. Rowling herself gave the reunion her seal of approval: