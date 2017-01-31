CultureTrayvon Martin's Father Says His Son Saved His Life: 'He’s My Hero and He’s Everything to Me'
movies

Harry Potter Reunion Brings the Malfoys Together for Death Eater Reflections

Raisa Bruner
8:07 PM UTC

Draco Malfoy and his evil father Lucius—that is, actors Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, who played the platinum-coiffed Slytherin icons in the Harry Potter movies—reunited recently. They also had a run-in with Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) and Professor Flitwick (Warwick Davis). But this time, the group of would-be mortal enemies appeared to be on the same side, suggesting that even diehard Death Eaters can change their spots (or serpentine scales, as the case would be).

The reunion was a result of the fourth annual Harry Potter celebration at Universal Orlando, where the actors all contributed to a panel discussion. In an Instagram caption, the actor behind the series' most recognizable and conniving Death Eater made a point to relate the evils of Harry Potter's world to that of our own in the present day.

"[The visit was] a welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity, and never giving up hope," he commented on a photo of him and Felton at the Wizarding World theme park. (This is also not their first reunion, proving that some fake father-son bonds are meant to last.)

Here's the album cover. Now all we have to do is come up with the songs. Titles anyone?

A photo posted by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs) on

Looks like time heals all wounds, as Felton even shared some love for his once-enemy Lewis.

Love you Longbottom

A photo posted by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

And finally, author J.K. Rowling herself gave the reunion her seal of approval:

