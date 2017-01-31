ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Actors Jason Isaacs (L) and Tom Felton answer questions during the fourth annual celebration of "Harry Potter" at Universal Orlando on January 27, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Actors Jason Isaacs (L) and Tom Felton answer questions during the fourth annual celebration of "Harry Potter" at Universal Orlando on January 27, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Gerardo Mora—Getty Images

Draco Malfoy and his evil father Lucius —that is, actors Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs , who played the platinum-coiffed Slytherin icons in the Harry Potter movies—reunited recently. They also had a run-in with Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) and Professor Flitwick (Warwick Davis). But this time, the group of would-be mortal enemies appeared to be on the same side, suggesting that even diehard Death Eaters can change their spots (or serpentine scales, as the case would be).

The reunion was a result of the fourth annual Harry Potter celebration at Universal Orlando, where the actors all contributed to a panel discussion. In an Instagram caption, the actor behind the series' most recognizable and conniving Death Eater made a point to relate the evils of Harry Potter's world to that of our own in the present day.

"[The visit was] a welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity, and never giving up hope," he commented on a photo of him and Felton at the Wizarding World theme park . (This is also not their first reunion , proving that some fake father-son bonds are meant to last.)

Here's the album cover. Now all we have to do is come up with the songs. Titles anyone? A photo posted by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Looks like time heals all wounds, as Felton even shared some love for his once-enemy Lewis.

Love you Longbottom A photo posted by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light pic.twitter.com/9qaKnPr64T - Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

And finally, author J.K. Rowling herself gave the reunion her seal of approval: