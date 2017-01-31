Supreme CourtPresident Trump Prepares to Unveil His Supreme Court Pick
The Lord of the Rings Cast Recreated One of the Movie's Most Epic Scenes and It's Hilarious

Megan McCluskey
9:29 PM UTC

Continuing what seems to be an ongoing celebration of the 15th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring premiere, five of the nine Fellowship members recently met up for a mini Lord of the Rings reunion.

Dominic Monaghan — who played Merry in the trilogy — posted an Instagram Monday of himself and his former co-stars Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd — Legolas, Aragorn, Frodo and Pippin, respectively — recreating the Fellowship scene in which the group is attacked by a horde of Orcs in the mines of Moria. "They have a cave troll," he captioned the photo, quoting Boromir, Sean Bean's character.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals

A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on

Monaghan also shared a few other adorable shots from the get-together.

My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine

A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on

Follow TIME