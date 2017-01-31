Continuing what seems to be an ongoing celebration of the 15th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring premiere, five of the nine Fellowship members recently met up for a mini Lord of the Rings reunion.
Dominic Monaghan — who played Merry in the trilogy — posted an Instagram Monday of himself and his former co-stars Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd — Legolas, Aragorn, Frodo and Pippin, respectively — recreating the Fellowship scene in which the group is attacked by a horde of Orcs in the mines of Moria. "They have a cave troll," he captioned the photo, quoting Boromir, Sean Bean's character.
Monaghan also shared a few other adorable shots from the get-together.