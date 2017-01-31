2002: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

2002: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Warner Bros.

The Lord of the Rings Cast Recreated One of the Movie's Most Epic Scenes and It's Hilarious

Continuing what seems to be an ongoing celebration of the 15th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring premiere , five of the nine Fellowship members recently met up for a mini Lord of the Rings reunion .

Dominic Monaghan — who played Merry in the trilogy — posted an Instagram Monday of himself and his former co-stars Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd — Legolas, Aragorn, Frodo and Pippin, respectively — recreating the Fellowship scene in which the group is attacked by a horde of Orcs in the mines of Moria. " They have a cave troll ," he captioned the photo, quoting Boromir, Sean Bean's character.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Monaghan also shared a few other adorable shots from the get-together.

Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:06pm PST