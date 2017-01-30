These 6 Books Spiked in Popularity After Trump Won

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 01: A protester holds a German translation of George Orwell's book '1984' as he demonstrates for journalists' rights on August 1, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. After two German journalists, Andre Meister and Markus Beckedahl, reported that the German government planned to increase online surveillance, an investigation for treason, the first such case in the country against journalists in over 50 years, was brought against them and has since been suspended by the country's prosecutor-general after negative reactions from other journalists and politicians due to the implications of stifling the freedom of the press. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 01: A protester holds a German translation of George Orwell's book '1984' as he demonstrates for journalists' rights on August 1, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. After two German journalists, Andre Meister and Markus Beckedahl, reported that the German government planned to increase online surveillance, an investigation for treason, the first such case in the country against journalists in over 50 years, was brought against them and has since been suspended by the country's prosecutor-general after negative reactions from other journalists and politicians due to the implications of stifling the freedom of the press. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images) Adam Berry—Getty Images

When the very idea of society seems to change overnight, many people turn to books to explain what's happened. The election of Donald Trump has left many Americans with questions about what comes next. Here are six books that offer analysis or fictional insight, and whose sales have spiked on Amazon since the election.

1984

George Orwell's classic dystopian story of a society where Big Brother is watching and Newspeak is the propagandist language of choice hit the No. 1 slot on the Amazon best seller list after Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway defended falsehoods by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer as merely "alternative facts."

Hillbilly Elegy

Voters who were confused about how Trump managed to defy the odds and cobble together a victory in a handful of key states, despite losing the popular vote, have been turning to J.D. Vance's memoir of life in the Rust Belt and Appalachia. The book provides insights on a white working class culture that feels left behind.

It Can't Happen Here

Imagine if Franklin Delano Roosevelt had lost the election to a "populist" candidate willing to stoke fear over welfare, crime and decaying morals. That's the premise of Sinclair Lewis's classic novel , which imagines an autocratic president who brings fascism to America, denying rights to the marginalized and deftly suppressing any signs of opposition.

The Origins of Totalitarianism

In her classic sociological work , Hannah Arendt examines how historical conditions beginning in the 19th century led to the rise of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin. While their politics may have appeared different on the surface, she shows that Nazism and Stalinism were two manifestations of the same forces.

The Handmaid's Tale

Margaret Atwood's modern classic about a world where women are valued exclusively for their reproductive capabilities has struck a chord. Trump recently signed an executive action to withhold federal funds from groups that provide information about abortion abroad. An adaptation of Atwood's 1985 novel will premiere on Hulu in April.

March trilogy

John Lewis's award-winning graphic memoir about his work fighting for Civil Rights piqued readers' interest anew when the Congressman decided to boycott the inauguration, calling Trump's presidency illegitimate. Trump responded by saying Lewis was "all talk," but the three-part memoir proves Lewis walked the walk when his country needed him.

