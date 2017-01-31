Behind the PhotosHow a Photo of Jewish and Muslim Kids Protesting President Trump Went Viral
Protesters gather at O'Hare airport after travelers held
moviesHarry Potter Reunion Brings the Malfoys Together for Death Eater Reflections
A Celebration Of "Harry Potter"
Late Night TelevisionTrevor Noah Targets Trump's 'Insane' Immigration Ban
Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
MilitaryWhite House Says It Won't Target U.S. Citizens in Anti-Terror Operations
John Kelly, Thomas Homan, Kevin McAleenan, David Glawe
Culture

Trayvon Martin's Father Says His Son Saved His Life: 'He’s My Hero and He’s Everything to Me'

Cady Lang
8:29 PM UTC

It's been five years since neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman fatally shot teenager Trayvon Martin in an incident that sparked a national conversation and the phrase of the the Black Lives Matter movement, but for Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the loss still feels painfully fresh.

Fulton and Martin appeared on The Daily Show to talk about the book that they've written together about their son's life and legacy, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin. The interview took an especially poignant turn when Martin shared that his late son had actually saved his life from a house fire years earlier. According to Martin, when Trayvon was nine, he pulled an unconscious Tracy out of a house fire then called 911.

"It hurt knowing that he saved my life for me not to be able to be there February 26 to save his life," Martin said. "He’s my hero and he’s everything to me."

Fulton emphasized that Trayvon's untimely death should be a catalyst for preventing more sorrow.

"One of the things that we understood early on is that this happened to Trayvon but it’s so much bigger than Trayvon," she said. "Anybody’s teenager could be Trayvon Martin, so we can’t just keep our focus just on Trayvon, the moving forward part, the healing part, is about other children."

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME