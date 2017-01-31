EnvironmentGeorge W. Bush's EPA Head Is 'Worried' About President Trump's Nominee
scott pruitt epa confirmation
TelevisionStephen Colbert on Trump's First Week: 'He's Already Moved the Country Back to 2004'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
democratsThe Democratic Grassroots Is Pushing for a Filibuster of President Trump's Supreme Court Pick
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (R), Democrat of New York, speaks alongside US House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (2nd L), and other members of Congress as demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump and his administration's ban of travelers from 7 countries by Executive Order, during a rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2017.
the big pictureThis Technology Could Replace the Keyboard and Mouse
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
democrats

Senate Democrats Boycott Health and Treasury Secretary Confirmation Hearings

Associated Press
4:19 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Finance Committee votes to confirm President Donald Trump's picks for health and Treasury secretary are being indefinitely postponed after Democrats boycotted the meeting.

Democratic senators held an abruptly called briefing for reporters outside the hearing room. They said they were demanding more information about the two nominees, GOP Georgia Rep. Tom Price to be Health secretary and financier Steve Mnuchin to head the Treasury Department.

The Democrats cited separate newspaper reports about Price's trading in a health company stock and Mnuchin's behavior involving foreclosures when he was a banker.

Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said he planned to reschedule the votes but did not say when. He said Democrats "ought to stop posturing and acting like idiots."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME