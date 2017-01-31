The Internet Is Having a Field Day With This Photo of President Trump

President Trump is learning the hard way not to hold up pieces of paper before people on the internet.

After signing a number of executive actions greenlighting a border wall , withdrawing from the Trans Pacific Partnership and suspending a refugee program during his first week in the Oval Office, Trump has made it a habit of holding them up afterward for cameras.

But where there's a blank piece of paper, sign, or poster, the internet will reliably find a way to turn that canvas into endless possibilities.

So unsurprisingly, this photo has lit up the internet , where users have transformed the GIF of Trump displaying a signed order into crude illustrations of the time-honored children's doodle canon that only a mother could love, and various visual gags.

See some below.

A "kat":

https://i.redd.it/ol7ea42tl1dy.gif

A house:

A personal attack:

I don't know who did this but too good not to share. If you know who did this let me know so I can credit them pic.twitter.com/MvQmd8J3rt - The Studio Exec (@studioexec1) January 30, 2017

A fictional ban:

An impressive throwback collection:

One user also got quite meta.

https://i.redd.it/cojsjwho6tby.png