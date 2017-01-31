CongressBetsy DeVos' Nomination Vote Heads to the Full Senate
Betsy DeVos, secretary of education nominee for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, listens before the start of a Senate Health, Education, and Labor Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
2017 Super Bowl

Budweiser's Super Bowl Ad Will Tell the Success Story of Immigrant Co-Founder

Megan McCluskey
5:06 PM UTC

In the midst of Super Bowl LI's matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Budweiser will air a commercial about the German-born co-founder of Anheuser-Busch. Dubbed "Born the Hard Way," the minute-long ad will tell the story of Adolphus Busch immigrating from Germany to St. Louis in 1857 to take over his father-in-law's brewery business.

"This is the story of the original self-made man, one of the founders of the American Dream, making it the hard way, and his path that all came after him followed," Laura Rowan, group strategy director, told Adweek.

However, despite the ad's relevancy in today's political climate, Budweiser vice president of marketing Ricardo Marques said the spot should not be seen as a political statement. "There’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country," he explained. "We believe this is a universal story that is very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns."

Watch a 15-second teaser for the ad below.

