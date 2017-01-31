EnvironmentGeorge W. Bush's EPA Head Is 'Worried' About President Trump's Nominee
scott pruitt epa confirmation
democratsSenate Democrats Boycott Health and Treasury Secretary Confirmation Hearings
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, oversees a scheduled vote in Dirksen Building that Democrats boycotted on Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., nominee for HHS secretary and Steve Mnuchin, nominee for Treasury secretary, January 31, 2017.
TelevisionStephen Colbert on Trump's First Week: 'He's Already Moved the Country Back to 2004'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
democratsThe Democratic Grassroots Is Pushing for a Filibuster of President Trump's Supreme Court Pick
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (R), Democrat of New York, speaks alongside US House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (2nd L), and other members of Congress as demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump and his administration's ban of travelers from 7 countries by Executive Order, during a rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2017.
final-fantasy-vii-remake-key-art
Square Enix
Video Games

Here's When the 'Final Fantasy XII' Remaster Is Coming Out

Matt Peckham
4:41 PM UTC

Next December marks the 30th anniversary of one of the oldest, grandest fantasy roleplaying franchises to grace game consoles. Thus Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix is taking the year to fete its keystone IP, including a glimpse of things to come.

Starting with a release date for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, the company's high-definition remaster of the streamlined 2007 Japanese version, Final Fantasy XII: International Zodiac Job System. (Final Fantasy XII originally appeared for U.S. PlayStation 2s in October 2006, and was celebrated for its tonally restrained storytelling and shift to a zoned, MMO-like open world.)

Read more: Here's when this year's biggest video games are coming out

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be available for PlayStation 4 on July 11, says Square Enix, giving U.S. players a chance to experience the original's 12-job character progression system, as well as a remastered soundtrack, support for 7.1. surround sound, an autosave option and faster load times.

Square Enix Square Enix 

And then there's this slice of art (not an in-game screen), signifying the company's commitment to its Final Fantasy VII remake, originally announced back in June 2015. The reimagined version of the science-fantasy roleplaying epic, expected in multiple installments, is still due who knows when. But for now, gaze at this shot of the game's lead as well as his nemesis gazing downward disquietingly, as if reflecting on how tricky the business of remaking a sacrosanct video game is.

Square Enix Square Enix 

Last up, if you're a Final Fantasy XV fan, the company says there's a booster pack coming on February 21 that includes new items along with an "invincible outfit." Then on March 28, we'll get Final Fantasy XV Episode Gladiolus, additional story content that gives you a chance to experience the game from Noctis pal and entourage stalwart Gladio's perspective.

Square Enix Square Enix 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME