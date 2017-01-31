EnvironmentGeorge W. Bush's EPA Head Is 'Worried' About President Trump's Nominee
Raisa Bruner
3:52 PM UTC

Comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres generally steers clear of politics. But on her show this week, the popular comedian decided to use her role as the voice of Disney's cartoon fish Dory to draw some pointed parallels between the "nonpolitical, family-friendly" movie and controversial current events.

"On Friday, the president gave an order banning people from seven countries from entering the United States," she began. "And then on Saturday, the president screened Finding Dory at the White House. I don't get political, but I will say I am against one of those two things." She went on to give a quick synopsis of the movie, which begins with the beloved fish's journey from Australia to America.

"She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. And they all have to get over that wall. You won't believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out," DeGeneres said, alluding to Trump's own proposed border wall with Mexico. "Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory... They help her even though they're completely different colors, because that's what you do when you see someone in need: you help them. So that is what I hope everyone who's watching Finding Dory has learned."

Watch the full clip above.

