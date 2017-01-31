the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Donald Trump, Sally Yates and Boy Scouts of America
Sally Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC.
White HousePresident Trump to Democrats: 'Give Us Our Attorney General'
US-BRITAIN-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-MAY
president trumpTrump Voters Are Happy With His Immigration Ban: He 'Means What He Says'
Supporters of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., Jan. 19, 2017
TelevisionPeter Capaldi to Leave Doctor Who After Next Season
Doctor Who Filming In Cardiff
Then Deputy ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale, right, in Washington DC, March 14, 2013.
Then Deputy ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale, right, in Washington DC, March 14, 2013. Win McNamee—Getty Images
White House

Trump Administration Replaces Head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Associated Press
1:27 PM UTC

A shakeup at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has resulted in the departure of acting director Daniel Ragsdale.

The administration didn't offer any explanation for the move announced late Monday. The move came on the same day that President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for publicly declining to defend Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

ICE executive associate director Thomas Homan has been elevated to the role of acting chief. The agency's Twitter account says Ragsdale is returning to his previous position as deputy director of ICE.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in announcing the change that Homan had led efforts "to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens." The statement didn't make any mention of Ragsdale.

An ICE spokeswoman didn't offer any further explanation for the move when reached early Tuesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME