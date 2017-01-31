Trump Administration Replaces Head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Then Deputy ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale, right, in Washington DC, March 14, 2013.

Then Deputy ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale, right, in Washington DC, March 14, 2013. Win McNamee—Getty Images

A shakeup at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has resulted in the departure of acting director Daniel Ragsdale.

The administration didn't offer any explanation for the move announced late Monday. The move came on the same day that President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for publicly declining to defend Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

ICE executive associate director Thomas Homan has been elevated to the role of acting chief. The agency's Twitter account says Ragsdale is returning to his previous position as deputy director of ICE.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in announcing the change that Homan had led efforts "to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens." The statement didn't make any mention of Ragsdale.

An ICE spokeswoman didn't offer any further explanation for the move when reached early Tuesday.