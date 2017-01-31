White HouseTrump Administration Replaces Head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
White House

President Trump to Democrats: 'Give Us Our Attorney General'

Katie Reilly
12:56 PM UTC

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at Democrats in Congress for delaying the confirmation of Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions — criticism that followed a late-night leadership change at the Justice Department related to Trump's controversial immigration order.

"Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. Democratic lawmakers rallied outside the Supreme Court on Monday night, following the lead of protesters and advocacy groups who demonstrated at airports across the country throughout the weekend.

"When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn't work!" Trump tweeted.

Senate Democrats had asked to push back the Sessions vote earlier this month so they could have more time to vet him and review his paperwork.

Trump's comments come amid turmoil in the Justice Department. On Monday night, Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates — who was appointed deputy attorney general by former President Barack Obama — after she refused to defend the executive order halting the country's refugee program and temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. In her place, Trump appointed Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to be acting attorney general until Sessions is confirmed.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on Sessions' confirmation.

