Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside Downing Street on Jan. 30, 2017 in London, England. Leon Neal—Getty Images

12 of the Most British Signs at Anti-President Trump Protests in the U.K.

Anti-Trump protests spread to the U.K. as British people took the streets to protest President Donald Trump 's controversial executive order restricting immigration as well as British Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to invite Trump for a state visit later this year. Understatement, sarcasm, passive aggressiveness and baffling slang abounded on signs all around, with protestors gathering everywhere from London to Scottish capital Edinburgh and many university towns in between. Also present: a surprising number of Love Actually fans.

Here are some of the best signs and their translations:

1.The U.K. Has Culture Wars Too

Glasgow: "You mom was an immigrant. You absolute fool."

Cambridge: This is what a very, very angry Englishman sounds like.

2. Meanwhile, in Edinburgh...

Pretty sure this sign won the Scotland Against Trump Protest in Edinburgh tonight. #NoBanNoWall #Resist pic.twitter.com/pVGTZ2CQLw - Marian Pérez (@marianperez93) January 30, 2017

Irn-Bru: For Scots, a delicious national soda . Non-Scots respectfully disagree.

3. Hugh Grant was the Obama Britain needed

I still genuinely can't believe someone made Hugh Grant's terrible speech from Love Actually into a sign. pic.twitter.com/VHIg31QZcX - Catherine Wilkins (@Catiewilkins) January 30, 2017

4. The classics all came out.

5. The British P.M. got some fashion advice

6. At Downing St.

How to know you're at a London protest. LOL. #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/5y75ssNLvi - Tansy E Hoskins (@TansyHoskins) January 30, 2017

Wasteman = London slang for someone who doesn't do very much with their life, spends all day on Twitter etc.

7. It all got a bit aggressive.

8. The Dealmaker

This placard at tonight's protest in Manchester. Favourite. pic.twitter.com/vbm03F4bdV - ㅤㅤㅤ (@fxxckoff) January 31, 2017

Avon representatives are lovely, somewhat irritating salespeople who really deserve better than this.

9. Obviously people complained about the weather.

Impossible.

10. The soft side of London came out

Translation: Muslims are friends too. Aww.

11. It's a very special relationship.

12. Protect The Queen.

A very British protest sign at the emergency demo against Trump's #MuslimBan in London. #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/CCguZQctvV - (((Linda Mannheim))) (@LindaMannheim) January 31, 2017

Well, quite.