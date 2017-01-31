TelevisionWatch James Corden Go Through Airport Security With a Message For President Trump
28th Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals
Campaign FinanceMeet the Surprising Group Behind That Viral Ad Defending President Trump
FILE PHOTO - Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City
IranIran's Rouhani Left Exposed by Trump's Travel Ban
Iran President Hassan Rouhani Visits Malaysia
ImmigrationPresident Trump's Immigration Order Faces Mounting Legal Questions
Donald Trump, Reince Priebus
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in London, Jan. 30, 2017.
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in London, Jan. 30, 2017. Stefan Wermuth—Reuters
U.K.

President Trump's U.K. Visit Puts Queen Elizabeth in a 'Difficult Position'

Associated Press
11:58 AM UTC

(LONDON) — The British government is holding fast to plans to invite U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit even as protests mount.

Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, said Tuesday the invitation has put Queen Elizabeth II in a "very difficult position" because of the furor surrounding Trump's travel ban on refugees and people from some Muslim-majority countries.

He said in a letter to The Times that the invitation to Trump was "ill-judged" and should not have been made until Trump had spent some years in office.

The queen makes invitations to state visits on the advice of government officials, and traditionally hosts the visitor in Buckingham Palace.

Protesters took to the streets in London and other cities Monday calling for the trip to be cancelled.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME