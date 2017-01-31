James Corden, host of the Late Late Show , just happened to be transiting through LAX this week, and he turned his travel day into an opportunity to take a position on President Donald Trump's executive order banning the entry of refugees and visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Corden, a British national who lives and works in the U.S., rocks up at the airport with a body cam and checks in to his flight. He takes off his shoes, glides easily through security and gets to his gate without a hitch. His parting message was simple: "Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants, not just the white and Christian ones."

Watch the full clip above.