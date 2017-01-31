Watch the Gorgeous New Trailer For Beauty and the Beast

The forthcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast is already one of the most talked-about movies of 2017, and rightfully so: the sweeping film, which stars Emma Watson as Belle, appears to do justice to the original movie 's twinkling score and magical story.

We've only had glimpses of it so far, but that changed on Monday night, when Disney released the film's final trailer. It's a tight encapsulation of the full story: the tale of the intrepid, clever Belle as she is taken prisoner in the castle of the Beast, whose noble heart — and enchanted staff — she ultimately comes to love.

The movie is slated for release on March 17, but in the meantime you can watch the latest trailer above.