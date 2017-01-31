IranU.N. Schedules Urgent Meeting on Iranian Missile Test at Washington's Request
United KingdomU.K. Lawmakers Start Debating a Bill Authorizing Brexit Talks
PakistanPakistan Braces for Protests After the Detention of Suspected Mumbai Attacks Mastermind
brazilThis Man Was Once Brazil's Richest. He's Now in Jail on Bribery Charges
Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia
Immigration

New Acting Attorney General Vows to Defend President Trump's Immigration Order

7:54 AM UTC

Acting Attorney General Dana Boente is ordering the Justice Department to "do our sworn duty" and defend President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

Boente was named to the job Monday night after Trump fired Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee who had publicly questioned the constitutionality of the executive order and directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend it in court. Yates said she was not convinced it was lawful or consistent with the agency's obligation "to stand for what is right."

Longtime federal prosecutor Boente was quickly named as Yates' replacement and was sworn in privately late Monday.

Boente says in a statement issued by the Justice Department that Trump's executive order is "both lawful on its face and properly drafted."

