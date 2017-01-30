2017 SAG AwardsMaisie Williams and Sophie Turner Continue to Be Friendship Goals at the 2017 SAG Awards
Congress

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Met With Nancy Pelosi to Talk About Redistricting

Sam Frizell
10:04 PM UTC

Former Attorney General Eric Holder met privately with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill today to discuss a new Democratic Congressional redistricting project.

The project, called the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and led by former President Obama and Holder, has begun recruiting staff and donors and identifying key races in preparation for elections in 2017, 2018 and beyond.

The group’s goal is to redraw House district lines in states across the country to better favor Democratic candidates. Districts are currently drawn to give Republicans an advantage in winning a majority in the House of Representatives: in the 2016 election, House Republican candidates won less than 49% of the nationwide popular vote, but won 55% of the seats in the House.

A spokesman for Pelosi declined to comment on the meeting. As leader of the Democrats in the House, Pelosi has a high stake in ensuring the effort's success.

“It’s going very well,” said Holder when asked about the project as he entered Pelosi's office.

