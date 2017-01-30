In the world of Game of Thrones, Arya and Sansa Stark haven't seen each other since Ned Stark was beheaded way back in season 1. But in real life, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner — the actors who portray the two sisters — seem to be closer than ever.
The pair made yet another adorable awards show appearance at Sunday's SAG awards — where Thrones took home the actor for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series — and of course were spotted together throughout the night.
Turner even shared a photo on Instagram of herself smiling next to Williams. "Bæ," she captioned the shot.