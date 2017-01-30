CongressFormer Attorney General Eric Holder Met With Nancy Pelosi to Talk About Redistricting
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
HealthWhat Science Says About Snacking and Breakfast
Breakfast
First TakeLarry Fink's Take on the Dignity of Photography
Larry Fink
White HouseWhite House Tells Dissenters in State Department: 'Get With the Program' or Quit
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House, January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Actors Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actors Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for TNT
2017 SAG Awards

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Continue to Be Friendship Goals at the 2017 SAG Awards

Megan McCluskey
10:24 PM UTC

In the world of Game of Thrones, Arya and Sansa Stark haven't seen each other since Ned Stark was beheaded way back in season 1. But in real life, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner — the actors who portray the two sisters — seem to be closer than ever.

The pair made yet another adorable awards show appearance at Sunday's SAG awards — where Thrones took home the actor for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series — and of course were spotted together throughout the night.

Turner even shared a photo on Instagram of herself smiling next to Williams. "Bæ," she captioned the shot.

Bæ.

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME