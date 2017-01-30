Actors Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Actors Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for TNT

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Continue to Be Friendship Goals at the 2017 SAG Awards

In the world of Game of Thrones , Arya and Sansa Stark haven't seen each other since Ned Stark was beheaded way back in season 1. But in real life, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner — the actors who portray the two sisters — seem to be closer than ever.

The pair made yet another adorable awards show appearance at Sunday's SAG awards — where Thrones took home the actor for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series — and of course were spotted together throughout the night.

Turner even shared a photo on Instagram of herself smiling next to Williams . "Bæ," she captioned the shot.