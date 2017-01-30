Kit Kat Sushi Is the Latest Hybrid Food You Never Knew You Wanted

In a post- donut sushi world, it seems that any sweet treat is fair game to be converted into the beloved Japanese cuisine . So it really should come as no surprise that Kit Kat sushi is now a thing.

According to Mashable , when Tokyo's first street-facing Kit Kat specialty shop opens Feb. 2, it will be rolling out a limited supply of three flavors of the sweet and savory hybrid — Maguro (tuna), Tamago (egg) and Uni (sea urchin).

The Maguro flavor consists of a raspberry Kit Kit on top of a white chocolate-covered puffed rice base while Tamago substitutes a pumpkin pudding Kit Kat and adds a seaweed accent. The most unique option is Uni, which features both Hokkaido melon and mascarpone cheese flavored candies wrapped in seaweed.

Sets of the three flavors will be available for 3,000 yen (around $26) between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.