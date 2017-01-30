First TakeLarry Fink's Take on the Dignity of Photography
Larry Fink
White HouseWhite House Tells Dissenters in State Department: 'Get With the Program' or Quit
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House, January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WorldThe History of Walls Is Long. Here's Where Donald Trump Fits In
GERMANY-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-DEMO
animalsA Bobcat Has Escaped Its Enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo
Barack Obama

Barack Obama Praises Protests Against President Trump's Immigration Ban: 'American Values Are at Stake'

Mahita Gajanan
7:37 PM UTC

Former President Barack Obama released a statement on Monday commending Americans for the widespread protests in response to President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order.

Obama, in his first public statement since leaving the White House, said he was "heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country."

"Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by the elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake," he said.

Thousands across the U.S. and the world protested Trump's ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries as travelers were detained in airports. Trump has justified the ban by comparing it to Obama's 2011 policy on refugees from Iraq.

Obama in the statement said he "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME