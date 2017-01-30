Ollie, a female bobcat, has escaped her enclosure at the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

A Bobcat Has Escaped Its Enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo

A bobcat has escaped from its enclosure inside the Smithsonian’s National Zoo , officials said Monday.

A zookeeper last saw the female animal, named Ollie, at 7:30 a.m., according to a zoo statement. She was missing during a morning feeding shortly before 11 a.m. and officials have not yet located her within the Washington, D.C. facility.

Ollie, who was born in the wild, is about 7-years-old and weighs about 25 pounds.

A female bobcat has escaped. Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans. Sighting call 202.633.7362 https://t.co/7Y5cmCEkpp pic.twitter.com/QLM6Im7418 - National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 30, 2017

Bobcats are typically twice the size of a domestic cat, but they are not known to be dangerous to humans, wildlife experts say . Ollie will likely stay hidden from humans, the zoo said. Still, the National Zoo closed their bobcat exhibit and warned visitors not to approach the animal if she’s spotted.