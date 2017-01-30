Justice DepartmentActing Attorney General Sally Yates Tells Justice Department Not to Defend President Trump's Immigration Ban
Congress

Watch Live: Democrats Rally at the Supreme Court Against President Trump's Immigration Ban

Mahita Gajanan
Jan 30, 2017

A group of Democratic lawmakers led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will rally against President Trump's executive order on immigration outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

The 6 p.m. Eastern rally will call on Trump to rescind the order, which bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. Protests against the ban — which prohibits citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country — have spread across the U.S., as travelers have been detained in airports.

"We are witnessing an historic injustice unfold, and we must keep the pressure on," Pelosi wrote in letter to House Democrats.

Watch the rally above.

