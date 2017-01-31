Sally Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC.

President Trump axes defiant attorney general

President Donald Trump last night fired Sally Yates, the acting attorney general of the United States, saying she " betrayed " the Justice Department by refusing to enforce his temporary immigration ban. Yates had publicly opposed the order and had told Justice Department lawyers not to defend it. Trump appointed Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to temporarily replace her. In a statement, Boente said he would “defend and enforce the laws of our country.”

Trump to announce his Supreme Court choice

This evening, Trump will reveal his nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant last year when Justice Antonin Scalia died. Trump said his announcement would come at 8 p.m. Those in the running for the position likely include Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor.

'American values are at stake.' Obama praises protesters

Former President Barack Obama applauded the thousands of Americans who protested against Trump's controversial travel ban in his first public statement since leaving the White House. "Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by the elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake," Obama said, adding that he "fundamentally disagrees" with Trump's directive.

Boy Scouts opens its door to transgender children

The Boy Scouts of America announced it will now begin allowing transgender children who identify as boys to participate in its programs. The organization said it will defer to the gender identity indicated on applications instead of birth certificates for enrollment.

Trayvon Martin’s parents release book

Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, the parents of Trayvon Martin, chronicle the life of their slain 17-year-old son in a newly published book, Rest in Power . Trayvon Martin was shot dead by George Zimmerman nearly five years ago. The authors told TIME they hope their story will “lift somebody else,” including others who lost a child.

Also:

The Quebec City mosque shooting suspect had frequently expressed his support for Trump online.

Masaya Nakamura , the man who founded the video game company behind Pac-Man , has died at 91.

Former President George H. W. Bush has been discharged from a Houston hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

Ben Affleck said he cannot direct a standalone Batman movie for Warner Bros. anymore.

Tomorrow kicks off Black History Month .

A bobcat is still on the loose in Washington, D.C. after escaping from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

