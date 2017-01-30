Han Solo Spinoff Gives Fans the Star Wars Shoutout They’re Looking For

The upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie may have only just begun shooting, but the team behind it has already given a shoutout to one of the beloved smuggler's most iconic Star Wars moments.

Co-director Chris Miller took to Twitter Monday morning to share a photo of the clapperboard for the very first take of the untitled prequel — which is currently being referred to as Star Wars: Red Cup . "Han First Shot," he captioned the picture, seemingly referencing the infamous debate over whether Han or Greedo shot first during the cantina scene of A New Hope .

Hail, Caesar! alum Alden Ehrenreich has been cast as young Han in the standalone film, which is set to hit theaters in 2018.