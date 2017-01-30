awardsGina Rodriguez Had a Serious Fangirl Moment Over Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Diet/NutritionWhy Purple Yams Are the Trendiest New Dessert Ingredient
Ube : The Purple Yam
TelevisionMaisie Williams Has a Message for Everyone Leaking Game of Thrones: 'Stop Ruining It'
Faye Marsay and Maisie Williams in season 6, episode 1 of Game of Thrones.
TexasPresident George H.W. Bush Released From the Hospital Following Pneumonia Bout
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are pictured in Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, U.S. in this January 23, 2017 handout photo. Jim McGrath via Twitter/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Han solo
Lucasfilm Ltd.
movies

Han Solo Spinoff Gives Fans the Star Wars Shoutout They’re Looking For

Megan McCluskey
7:12 PM UTC

The upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie may have only just begun shooting, but the team behind it has already given a shoutout to one of the beloved smuggler's most iconic Star Wars moments.

Co-director Chris Miller took to Twitter Monday morning to share a photo of the clapperboard for the very first take of the untitled prequel — which is currently being referred to as Star Wars: Red Cup. "Han First Shot," he captioned the picture, seemingly referencing the infamous debate over whether Han or Greedo shot first during the cantina scene of A New Hope.

Hail, Caesar! alum Alden Ehrenreich has been cast as young Han in the standalone film, which is set to hit theaters in 2018.

