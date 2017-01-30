Donald TrumpPresident Trump Has Not Yet Chosen a Science Advisor
President Trump Speaks With King Of Saudi Arabia From The White House
awardsGina Rodriguez Had a Serious Fangirl Moment Over Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Diet/NutritionWhy Purple Yams Are the Trendiest New Dessert Ingredient
Ube : The Purple Yam
moviesHan Solo Spinoff Gives Fans the Star Wars Shoutout They’re Looking For
Han solo
United Kingdom

Britain's Boris Johnson Jeered as He Defends Trump Invitation

Zamira Rahim
6:03 PM UTC

U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson defied loud heckling from fellow lawmakers in parliament on Monday to defend an invitation to President Donald Trump to visit Britain this year, amid growing controversy over the new U.S. administration's immigration restrictions.

Hours after a petition calling for the state visit to be cancelled passed a million signatures, Johnson said that President Trump, as leader of the U.K.'s " closest and most important ally" should be granted the honor of a state visit, The Guardian reports.

Dismayed British M.P.s heckled the Foreign Secretary, with one urging him to "speak out" and another calling the Prime Minister "Theresa the Appeaser". Protests against the executive order are expected across the U.K.

British Prime Minister Theresa May invited President Trump to the U.K. during her trip to Washington D.C., before he signed an executive order preventing citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Johnson said that the restrictions would not affect British citizens and that he felt anxious about "measures that discriminate on grounds of nationality in ways that are divisive and wrong."

[The Guardian]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME