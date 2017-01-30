EntertainmentRihanna and Her Posse Look Fierce in First Photo From Ocean's 8
FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CELEBS
MusicListen to a Spotify Playlist Made Up Entirely of Songs by Refugee Artists
Fun Fun Fun Festival - Day 2
fashionOpening Ceremony's Political Ballet Show Was 'A Meditation on the American Melting Pot'
moviesRyan Gosling's Adorably Embarrassed Reaction to Emma Stone’s SAG Award Speech Is Priceless
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show
The British Prime Minister Delivers Her Brexit Speech
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves after listening to British Prime Minister Theresa May's keynote speech on Brexit at Lancaster House on January 17, 2017 in London, England. In the speech, she announced that the UK is to leave the single market.  Leon Neal-Getty Images
United Kingdom

Britain's Boris Johnson Jeered as He Defends Trump Invitation

Zamira Rahim
6:03 PM UTC

U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson defied loud heckling from fellow lawmakers in parliament on Monday to defend an invitation to President Donald Trump to visit Britain this year, amid growing controversy over the new U.S. administration's immigration restrictions.

Hours after a petition calling for the state visit to be cancelled passed a million signatures, Johnson said that President Trump, as leader of the U.K.'s " closest and most important ally" should be granted the honor of a state visit, The Guardian reports.

Dismayed British M.P.s heckled the Foreign Secretary, with one urging him to "speak out" and another calling the Prime Minister "Theresa the Appeaser". Protests against the executive order are expected across the U.K.

British Prime Minister Theresa May invited President Trump to the U.K. during her trip to Washington D.C., before he signed an executive order preventing citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Johnson said that the restrictions would not affect British citizens and that he felt anxious about "measures that discriminate on grounds of nationality in ways that are divisive and wrong."

[The Guardian]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME