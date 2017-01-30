Masaya Nakamura, Father of Pac-Man, Dies at 91

Masaya Nakamura, known as the “Father of Pac-Man," in Tokyo, on June 3, 1997.

Masaya Nakamura, known as the “Father of Pac-Man," in Tokyo, on June 3, 1997. AP

Masaya Nakamura , who pioneered game arcades and founded the video game company behind the smash-hit Pac-Man , has died at 91.

Nakamura founded gaming company Namco — part of what today is known as Bandai Namco — in 1955. His Jan. 22 death was confirmed a week later on Bandai Namco's website on Monday.

After starting with two mechanical horse rides on a rooftop, Namco went on to pioneer amusement parks and game arcades, the Associated Press reports . The company released the coin-operated game Pac-Man, designed by Namco engineer Toru Iwatani, in 1980.

The game expanded into consoles before being merchandised into a television series, a film and various theme parks. The international hit is estimated to have been played more than 10 billion times.

Nakamura, who became known as the "Father of Pac-Man," was inducted into the International Video Game Hall of Fame in 2010, and was an honorary advisor at Bandai Namco until his death.