Rihanna and Her Posse Look Fierce in First Photo From Ocean's 8

In between reminiscing over Anti' s one year anniversary and confirming that she has the strongest petty hashtag game on Instagram , Rihanna found time time to casually post the first picture of Ocean's 8 , featuring the rest of the reboot's inimitable cast .

In the Instagram posted on Monday morning, Ri Ri appears in a New York City subway car with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina as the latest crew for the Ocean's franchise.

According to a press release, the all-female reboot of Ocean's Eleven is slated to hit theaters in 2018 and will feature Bullock as Debbie Ocean, who will attempt a high-stakes scheme along with her cronies at the annual Met Gala .

See the Instagram below.