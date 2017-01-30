awardsGina Rodriguez Had a Serious Fangirl Moment Over Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Diet/NutritionWhy Purple Yams Are the Trendiest New Dessert Ingredient
Ube : The Purple Yam
moviesHan Solo Spinoff Gives Fans the Star Wars Shoutout They’re Looking For
Han solo
TelevisionMaisie Williams Has a Message for Everyone Leaking Game of Thrones: 'Stop Ruining It'
Faye Marsay and Maisie Williams in season 6, episode 1 of Game of Thrones.
FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CELEBS
(PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images) PATRICK KOVARIK—AFP/Getty Images
Entertainment

Rihanna and Her Posse Look Fierce in First Photo From Ocean's 8

Cady Lang
6:06 PM UTC

In between reminiscing over Anti's one year anniversary and confirming that she has the strongest petty hashtag game on Instagram, Rihanna found time time to casually post the first picture of Ocean's 8, featuring the rest of the reboot's inimitable cast.

In the Instagram posted on Monday morning, Ri Ri appears in a New York City subway car with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina as the latest crew for the Ocean's franchise.

According to a press release, the all-female reboot of Ocean's Eleven is slated to hit theaters in 2018 and will feature Bullock as Debbie Ocean, who will attempt a high-stakes scheme along with her cronies at the annual Met Gala.

See the Instagram below.

First looQ at #Oceans8 .... Coming summer 2018. 🕷🎱

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME