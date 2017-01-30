LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Ryan Gosling attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT) Christopher Polk—Getty Images for TNT

Emma Stone was adorably touched after winning the 2017 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in La La Land , and her co-star Ryan Gosling could barely handle it.

Stone fought the SAG Awards countdown clock as she expressed her gratitude to her fellow actors who appreciated her work in Damien Chazelle’s musical . “I forgot everything that I ever have thought in my life,” she said, laughing on stage. That’s when Gosling covered his face in a good-natured bemusement at his friend’s win.

Stone quelled her nerves long enough to thank Chazelle, as well as her frequent co-star, Gosling. “Ryan, you’re the best. That’s just the truth. No one can argue it,” she said as Gosling tried to stifle his laughter. The two co-starred in Crazy Stupid Love and Gangster Squad and ideally shall continue their partnership in the future so the world will be graced with more of these adorable moments.