Innovation

It's Important to Bridge The Urban-Rural Divide

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This is why it’s so important to bridge the urban-rural divide.

By Esther Manheimer and Grant Godwin in the Raleigh News and Observer

2. Could patients treat depression at home with shock therapy?

By Eliza Strickland in IEEE Spectrum

3. Sign of the future: Solar power created more jobs than oil, gas and coal combined last year.

By Lucas Mearian in ComputerWorld

4. Here’s how Trump’s immigration executive order could hurt America’s research universities.

By Emily Dreyfuss in Wired

5. Maybe it’s time to get rid of Mother Goose.

By Sean Braswell in Ozy

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

