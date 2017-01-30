CoffeeThis Is the Best Grocery Store-Brand Coffee
Directly Above Shot Of Coffee On Roasted Beans
PoliticsPresident Trump's Honeymoon is Over
Capitol
2017 SAG AwardsThe Internet Is Swooning Over This Magical Meryl Streep and Ryan Gosling Moment at the SAG Awards
Actors Meryl Streep and Ryan Gosling attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
iPhoneApple's Latest 'Shot on iPhone' Campaign Focuses on Night Photography
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT) Christopher Polk—Getty Images for TNT
movies

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Set Relationship Goals Standard at SAG Awards

Melissa Locker
4:30 PM UTC

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt managed to set the bar for cutest couple at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, before they even reached their seats at the award show.

Krasinski was escorting his wife, Blunt, to the SAG awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in The Girl on the Train. While he may not have been nominated, Krasinski managed to make sure he was not forgotten thanks to an epic photo bomb posted by a fan account.

Later, Krasinski posted a candid photo of his wife with the caption, “So proud of this nominee!” on their way to the show. While Emma Stone may have won the trophy for her work in La La Land, Blunt clearly wins at relationships.

So proud of this nominee! Brought to you by @jennstreicher @streicherhair @highheelprncess #SAGawards

A photo posted by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on

They even posed for selfies on the carpet.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT) Christopher Polk—Getty Images for TNT 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME