Actor James Marsden (L) and Jack Marsden attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison—Getty Images

People Are Surprised James Marsden Is Old Enough to Have a Teen Lookalike Son

In HBO's Westworld , actor James Marsden plays roguish young renegade and ace shot Teddy Flood with nary a physical flaw in sight—after all, he's an ageless, timeless, artificially intelligent "host."

But after seeing him on the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday night along with his 15-year-old lookalike son, some people are beginning to question the nature of his reality—and the alchemical, gravity-defying magic of his cheekbones.

Marsden, who's 44 and has acted in everything from Saved By the Bell to X-Men to 30 Rock , told red carpet reporters that it's now his son's time to shine. "My time is over. I'm literally passing on the baton to the next generation," he said to E! News. As for 15-year-old Jack? The dapper Marsden mini-me said his interest currently lies in music.

People took to Twitter to react to his son's existence.

Jack Marsden is a CLONE of James Marsden!! 😯 #SAGawards #ERedCarpet - sammymades (@sammymades) January 29, 2017

Hmmm. James Marsden with a teen child. Not sure how I feel about that. He still has the best cheekbones on TV #RedCarpet #SAGAwards - Eileen Dreyer (@eileendreyer) January 29, 2017

finding out james marsden has a 15 year old son just ruined my night - hannah (@hannahwhale_) January 29, 2017

#JamesMarsden has a teenage son?? I thought JM was like 25? #hotdad - Pretty Vacant (@pritivacant) January 30, 2017

Anyone else perplexed as to how James Marsden's son looks older than him? Som real Benjamin Button stuff right there. That jawline tho! - Jay Stevens (@jaystevensradio) January 30, 2017