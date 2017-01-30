moviesJohn Krasinski and Emily Blunt Set Relationship Goals Standard at SAG Awards
celebrities

People Are Surprised James Marsden Is Old Enough to Have a Teen Lookalike Son

Raisa Bruner
3:49 PM UTC

In HBO's Westworld, actor James Marsden plays roguish young renegade and ace shot Teddy Flood with nary a physical flaw in sight—after all, he's an ageless, timeless, artificially intelligent "host."

But after seeing him on the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday night along with his 15-year-old lookalike son, some people are beginning to question the nature of his reality—and the alchemical, gravity-defying magic of his cheekbones.

Marsden, who's 44 and has acted in everything from Saved By the Bell to X-Men to 30 Rock, told red carpet reporters that it's now his son's time to shine. "My time is over. I'm literally passing on the baton to the next generation," he said to E! News. As for 15-year-old Jack? The dapper Marsden mini-me said his interest currently lies in music.

People took to Twitter to react to his son's existence.

