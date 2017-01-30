GoogleGoogle Doodle Honors Fred Korematsu, Activist Who Fought U.S. Internment of Japanese Americans
Media50 Years Ago This Week: Tragedy Strikes the Space Program
Feb. 3, 1967
celebrities'This Immigrant Ban Is a Blemish.' Read Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Donald Trump's Immigration Ban, Mosque Shooting and SAG Awards
Demonstrators gather near the White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries, in Washington, on Jan. 29, 2017.
US-POLITICUS President Donald Trump arrives to meet with small business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2017.
US President Donald Trump arrives to meet with small business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2017.  NICHOLAS KAMM—AFP/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Pins Blame of Airport Troubles on 'The Tears of Senator Schumer'

Associated Press
3:10 PM UTC

President Trump says that "big problems" were created at airports by a Delta Airlines computer outage, "protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer."

The president tweeted early Monday that only 109 out of 325,000 people "were detained and held for questioning" following his executive order to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A Delta systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 Delta flights.

Protesters packed many of the country's major airports over the weekend protesting the executive order.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted Friday that "Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty" over the ban.

Trump also tweeted on Monday, "there is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME