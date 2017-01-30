moviesJohn Krasinski and Emily Blunt Set Relationship Goals Standard at SAG Awards
Actors Meryl Streep and Ryan Gosling attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT
The Internet Is Swooning Over This Magical Meryl Streep and Ryan Gosling Moment at the SAG Awards

Megan McCluskey
4:03 PM UTC

Despite the fact that neither Meryl Streep nor Ryan Gosling took home a 2017 SAG Award for their performances in Florence Foster Jenkins and La La Land, respectively, the two still earned recognition for what was probably the night's most adorable moment.

Before taking her seat at the Sunday evening ceremony, Streep was spotted warmly greeting her fellow nominee before lending him a helping hand. Photos show the 67-year-old actress reaching over to adjust Gosling's apparently crooked bow tie, ensuring that he was picture ready for the rest of the night.

Of course, the Internet loved it.

