Demonstrators gather near the White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries, in Washington, on Jan. 29, 2017.
Picture of cans of soft drink.
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 01: Police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 23-year-old woman was shot in the chest and hand and a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg on January 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The two were shot just before midnight on December 31, making them the last of more than 4000 people shot in the city in 2016 and ending one of the most violent years in the city in two decades. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
International Arrivals at Dulles
Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he answers a question during a press conference at the Malacanang palace in Manila on January 30, 2017.
Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he answers a question during a press conference at the Malacanang palace in Manila on January 30, 2017.  Noel Celis—AFP/Getty Images
Philippines

Rodrigo Duterte Just Put the Philippines' Drug War on Hold

Tara John
12:54 PM UTC

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the country's police to dissolve its anti-drug units following the killing of a South Korean businessman by rogue officers.

Duterte said Sunday that he was "embarrassed" that anti-drug officers abused their powers, and will change the way the police operates. "Cleanse your ranks. Review their cases. Give me a list of who the scalawags are" he said, in remarks reported by CNN. Duterte has, however, vowed to go ahead with his anti-drug campaign until the last day of six-year term.

Government prosecutors say officers abducted Jee Ick-joo on Oct. 18, strangled him to death at Manila's Philippine National Police headquarters, and asked for a ransom from the slain businessman's wife, Choi Kyung-jin. Duterte has since apologized to South Korea and promised swift retribution.

The killing has added to criticism of Duterte's anti-drug campaign, which unleashed a bloody crackdown that saw about 2,000 killed by the police and another 5,000 killed by suspected vigilantes.

