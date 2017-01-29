United KingdomOver 1 Million Sign British Petition to Ban Trump From State Visit
President Trump Speaks With King Of Saudi Arabia From The White House
myanmarThe Assassination of a Revered Muslim Lawyer Stuns and Saddens Myanmar
Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, is seen during an interview in Yangon
awardsWinona Ryder’s Facial Expressions Deserve Their Own SAG Award
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show
awardsMahershala Ali Gives Powerful Speech on Acceptance at the SAG Awards
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show
President Donald Trump signs three executive actions in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump signs three executive actions in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Pete Marovich—Pool/Getty Images
Supreme Court

Report: Trump's Supreme Court Pick Could Come on Monday

Julie Pace / Associated Press
11:39 AM UTC

WASHINGTON -- A White House official says President Donald Trump could announce his pick for the Supreme Court as early as Monday.

Trump originally said the announcement would come on Thursday, but the official says the timeframe could be sped up.

Three federal appeals court judges are said to have emerged as leading candidates: Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor. The official says the president has also been considering Diane Sykes, one of his early favorites for the high court seat.

Word of a possible earlier announcement came as the White House dealt with fallout from Trump's ban on refugees. As a candidate, Trump often used surprise announcements to shift attention away from negative coverage.

The official was not authorized to discuss the Supreme Court process and insisted on anonymity.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME