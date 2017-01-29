awardsWinona Ryder’s Facial Expressions Deserve Their Own SAG Award
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show
New YorkNew York Muslims Encouraged by Mass Support as Thousands Protest Trump's Immigration Ban
Rally And March In NYC Protests Refugee And Muslim Ban
awardsScreen Actors Guild Awards 2017: The Best, Worst, and Most Political Moments
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show
PhilippinesMiss France Has Been Crowned Miss Universe in the Philippines
Iris Mittenaere, Pia Wurtzbach
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Moonlight,' during the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, 2017. Kevork Djansezian—WireImage/Getty Images
awards

Mahershala Ali Gives Powerful Speech on Acceptance at the SAG Awards

Rachel Desantis / Entertainment Weekly
6:06 AM UTC

The actor, who played drug dealer-turned-father-figure Juan in Moonlight, won for Best Supporting Actor at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.

While accepting the award, Ali gave a powerful speech that emphasized the importance of accepting others and their differences.

“I think what I’ve learned from working on Moonlight is we see what happened when you persecute people — they fold into themselves,” he said. “And what I was so grateful about in having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentlemen who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community, and taking the opportunity to uplift him and tell him that he mattered, that he was okay, and accept him. I hope that we do a better job of that.”

“When we kind of get caught up in the minutiae, the details that make us different, I think there’s two ways of seeing that — there’s an opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique, and then there’s an opportunity to go to war about it, and to say that that person is different from me, and I don’t like you, so let’s battle,” he added. “My mother is an ordained minister, I’m a Muslim. She didn’t do backflips when I called her to tell her I converted 17 years ago. But I tell you now, you put things to the side. And I’m able to see her, and she’s able to see me. We love each other and the love has grown. And that stuff is minutiae. It’s not that important.”

Ali has been a familiar face along the awards show circuit this season, nabbing an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe nomination, and a Critics’ Choice win for his role in the moving Barry Jenkins drama. Though he’s been nominated for five other SAG Awards as a member of ensemble casts, this is his first solo nomination and win.

“Simply put, it was the best thing I’ve ever read,” Ali recalled to EW in October of reading Moonlight‘s script for the first time. “These are all people we grew up with but never had their space on camera…I remember just being so moved by how specifically these characters were all drawn, how unique the story was, and feeling like I knew these people.”

He beat out Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Lucas Hedges (Manchester By the Sea), and Dev Patel (Lion) for the prize.

Click here for the complete list of winners.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME