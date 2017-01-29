PhilippinesMiss France Has Been Crowned Miss Universe in the Philippines
awards

Ashton Kutcher Slams 'Muslim Ban' at SAG Awards

Will Robinson / Entertainment Weekly
3:11 AM UTC

Ashton Kutcher opened the 2017 SAG Awards by showing solidarity for protesters speaking out against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens, including refugees, from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

“Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” Kutcher said. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you, and we welcome you.”

Before his speech, Kutcher spoke out against the so-called “Muslim ban” on Twitter, citing wife Mila Kunis’ own path to the United States.

“My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!” Kutcher tweeted. “We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability.”

Kutcher continued after taking the stage in a series of tweets: “If standing for the America that doesn’t discriminate makes me a left wing actor who is out of touch. F— it. As an American I respect my president but I do not respect this policy. #ABetterWay. I believe in protecting borders. I believe is enabling safety and security but we do so with honor. We are Americans. #ABetterWay”

After Trump’s executive order, protesters have gathered at American airports, including New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly

