awards

Simon Helberg and Wife Protest Trump’s Refugee Ban at SAG Awards: ‘Let Them In’

Char Adams / People
2:41 AM UTC

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have taken a turn for the political.

The Big Bang Theorys Simon Helberg and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, made a bold statement as they took to the red carpet at the annual awards show, condemning Donald Trump‘s executive order temporarily banning all refugees from entering the U.S.

Helberg carried a small sign that read, “Refugees Welcome.” Meanwhile, Towne was seen with the words “LET THEM IN” written above her chest.

Trump has faced backlash after issuing the controversial order. The ban has sparked outrage, fear and protests around the world. Some have also called into question the order’s legality, noting the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965.

Helberg and Towne join the long list of celebrities who have spoken out against the order.

During an opening speech at the SAG Awards, Ashton Kutcher appealed to those affected by the ban.

“You are a part of the fabric of who we are and we love you and we welcome you,” he said.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

This article originally appeared on People.com

