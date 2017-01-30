HealthWhat Science Says About Snacking and Breakfast
Breakfast
White HouseWhite House Tells Dissenters in State Department: 'Get With the Program' or Quit
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House, January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Barack ObamaBarack Obama Praises Protests Against President Trump's Immigration Ban: 'American Values Are at Stake'
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference
WorldThe History of Walls Is Long. Here's Where Donald Trump Fits In
GERMANY-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-DEMO
First Take

Larry Fink's Take on the Dignity of Photography

Kenneth Bachor,Olivier Laurent
8:22 PM UTC

In our latest First Take interview, TIME spoke with photographer Larry Fink to learn about his photography process.

“When I was a kid and particularly socially conscious, what I looked for was to find the dignity of man and feel the soul of the individual within,” he tells TIME. “I delegate all things to chance, that I work slowly but very quickly at the same time.”

Fink received the 2015 ICP Infinity Award for Lifetime Fine Art Photography and has also been awarded two John Simon Guggenheim Fellowships and two National Endowment for the Arts, Individual Photography Fellowships. He has also taught for over fifty-two years, at prestigious institutions ranging from Yale to Bard College.

Larry Fink is a photographer known for his classic black-and-white images capturing social events and has authored several books on photography.

First Take is an ongoing video series curated by TIME’s photography editors. See the previous videos here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME