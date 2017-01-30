awardsSimon Helberg and Wife Protest Trump’s Refugee Ban at SAG Awards: ‘Let Them In’
Actor Simon Helberg and his wife actress Simon Helberg make a political statement about the current U.S. restriction on refugees as they arrive at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
CanadaCanada Will Offer Temporary Permits to Those Stranded There By President Trump's Ban
Justin Trudeau
republicansRepublicans Begin to Break With President Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks as Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (2nd L) and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) (L) look on during a luncheon at the Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat January 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
White HousePresident Trump Is on the Defensive After a Chaotic Weekend
FILE In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump hammered Hillary Clinton for months for not following the rules when it comes to government records. But a week into his presidency, Trump still has yet to the write the rules for his administration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan.8, 2017. VALERIE MACON—AFP/Getty Images
sag awards

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says President Trump's Immigration Ban Is 'Un-American'

Ew staff and Jodi Guglielmi / People
2:33 AM UTC

For the second time, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been elected Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series. The latest victory came Sunday night at the 23rd Annual SAG Awards.

Louis-Dreyfus took the stage to accept her win — and used her acceptance speech to poke fun at President Donald Trump.

“Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG awards, I look out at the million or probably even a million and a half people in this room, and I say this award is legitimate and I won,” she joked. “I’m the winner, the winner is me — landslide!”

Louis-Dreyfus also addressed the controversial immigrant ban, calling it a “blemish” on America.

“I want you all to know, I am the daughter of an immigrant,” she said. “My father fled Religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France. I’m an American patriot and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes.”

“This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American,” she added.

Season 5 of Veep featured dramatic changes, both behind-the-scenes with a new showrunner and on screen as Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer lost the election, leading to her exit from the White House.

The one constant on the show, besides laughs and expletives, are awards for the HBO comedy’s star. For the character she described to EW as “a heinous individual, and yet I love her profoundly,” Dreyfus has now won two SAG Awards to go along with her five consecutive Emmy victories.

To nab the award, Louis-Dreyfus beat out Orange Is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, Grace and Frankie‘s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Ellie Kemper.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS.

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME