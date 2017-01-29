ImmigrationNationwide Confusion and Anger Over President Trump's Immigration Order
People gather at White House to protest President Trump's immigration plan, January 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Olivier Douliery/Abaca(Sipa via AP Images)
IraqIraq Threatens Ban on U.S. Citizens, Putting the Fight Against ISIS at Risk
U.S. military vehicles are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari - RTX2SCMH
Donald TrumpThe Koch Brothers Oppose President Trump's Immigration Ban
na-koch
OscarsAsghar Farhadi Will Not Attend Oscars, Condemns President Trump's Immigration Ban
Palme D'Or Winner Press Conference - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Actor and former White House Office of Public Engagement Associate Director Kal Penn speaks during the " 2016 Conference On Diversity In International Affairs" at the Council on Foreign Relations on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Actor and former White House Office of Public Engagement Associate Director Kal Penn speaks during the 2016 Conference On Diversity In International Affairs at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington on April 15, 2016. Kris Connor—Getty Images
Refugees

Actor Kal Pen Raises More Than $300,000 for Refugees Being Told 'You Don’t Belong Here'

Madeline Farber
8:40 PM UTC

Attention all Twitter trolls: Don't mess with Kal Penn.

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order over the weekend that bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, a troll took to Twitter and targeted the Indian-American Designated Survivor actor — tweeting that "you don’t belong here you f—ing joke," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Penn, who worked in the Obama White House's Office of Public Engagement, tweeted back shortly after, writing: " To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name."

The CrowdRise donation page had raised more than $300,000 as of Sunday afternooon, with all proceeds going toward the International Rescue Committee.

"We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world," a statement on the page reads. "We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love."

Penn spoke out after Trump signed the order Saturday, tweeting that " Our president just did the very mean-spirited, un-American thing of not welcoming refugees to our incredible country for at least 120 days."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME