ImmigrationPresident Trump's Immigration Ban Fuels Anger Around the World
Thousands of people fill the street outside Terminal 5 of O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on January 28, 2017 to protest of President Trump's order which suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries. (Photo by Max Herman/NurPhoto) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)
White HouseTrump National Security Council Shake-Up Elevates Stephen Bannon
Steven K. Bannon, Senior Counselor for the presidency of Donald Trump chats outside St. John's Church in Washington, DC, after a service for U.S. President-elect Trump, January 20, 2017. Credit: Chris Kleponis / EPA - NO'WIRE'SERVICE - Photo by: Chris Kleponis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
White HouseWhite House Says It Deliberately Omitted Jews From Holocaust Remembrance Day Statement
FILE In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump hammered Hillary Clinton for months for not following the rules when it comes to government records. But a week into his presidency, Trump still has yet to the write the rules for his administration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
OpinionHow President Trump's Immigration Ban Affected This Photographer
Eman Mohammed is a photojournalist based in Washington
Palme D'Or Winner Press Conference - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Scriptwriter Asghar Farhadi, winner of the award for Best Script for the movie « The Salesman » , attends the Palme D'Or Winner Press Conference during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Ian Gavan—Getty Images
Oscars

Asghar Farhadi Will Not Attend Oscars, Condemns President Trump's Immigration Ban

Nick Romano / Entertainment Weekly
7:09 PM UTC

Iranian Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi released a statement on Sunday addressing President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. While unconfirmed reports previously claimed the filmmaker would not be able to enter the U.S. to attend the Oscars in February, Farhadi states he will not be present either way.

“Over the course of the past few days and despite the unjust circumstances which have risen for the immigrants and travelers of several countries to the United States, my decision had remained the same: to attend this ceremony and to express my opinions about these circumstances in the press surrounding the event,” Farhadi writes in a statement, via The New York Times. “I neither had the intention to not attend nor did I want to boycott the event as a show of objection, for I know that many in the American film industry and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are opposed to the fanaticism and extremism which are today taking place more than ever.”

Farhadi’s The Salesman is a nominee for Best Foreign Language Film. Despite initial plans to attend the ceremony with his cinematographer, Hossein Jafarian, he writes, “the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip.”

Instead, he included a statement he would’ve made to press in the U.S.

“Hardliners, despite their nationalities, political arguments and wars, regard and understand the world in very much the same way. In order to understand the world, they have no choice but to regard it via an ‘us and them’ mentality, which they use to create a fearful image of ‘them’ and inflict fear in the people of their own countries,” Farhadi writes. “This is not just limited to the United States; in my country hardliners are the same. For years on both sides of the ocean, groups of hardliners have tried to present to their people unrealistic and fearful images of various nations and cultures in order to turn their differences into disagreements, their disagreements into enmities and their enmities into fears. Instilling fear in the people is an important tool used to justify extremist and fanatic behavior by narrow-minded individuals.”

While he condemned “the unjust conditions forced upon some of my compatriots and the citizens of the other six countries trying to legally enter the United States of America,” Farhadi believes “the similarities among the human beings on this earth and its various lands, and among its cultures and its faiths, far outweigh their differences. I believe that the root cause of many of the hostilities among nations in the world today must be searched for in their reciprocal humiliation carried out in its past and no doubt the current humiliation of other nations are the seeds of tomorrow’s hostilities.”

He adds, “To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future divide and enmity.”

The Academy released its own statement on the matter Saturday in light of Trump’s executive order, which bars refugees and immigrants from several Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, from entering the U.S.

“As supporters of filmmakers — and the human rights of all people — around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin,” it read in part.

This story originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME