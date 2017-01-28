Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, waves during the end of a town hall event in Bellevile, Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 12, 2017.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, waves during the end of a town hall event in Bellevile, Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 12, 2017. Cole Burston—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Justin Trudeau Promises to Welcome Refugees to Canada: 'Diversity is Our Strength'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday welcomed refugees into his country, while refugees arriving in the U.S. were left reeling in the aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration .

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength # WelcomeToCanada," Trudeau said Saturday on Twitter in both English and French.

Trudeau's stance on immigration stands in stark contrast to Trump's. Canada has said it will allow 300,000 immigrants to enter the country in 2017.

Trump on Friday suspended the country's refugee assistance program , indefinitely barring all Syrian refugees from entering the country and temporarily banning citizens from six other Muslim-majority countries.