TexasTexas Mosque 'Completely Destroyed' in Early-Morning Fire
Islamic Center fire
White HousePresident Trump Signs 5-Year Lobbying Ban for Administration Officials
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
White HousePresident Trump Orders 30-Day Review of Strategy to Fight ISIS
Donald Trump Speaks With Russian Leader Vladimir Putin From The White House
Immigration'Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor': The Story Behind the Statue of Liberty’s Famous Immigration Poem
New York City Prepares To Mark The 15th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Holds Town Hall Event
Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, waves during the end of a town hall event in Bellevile, Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 12, 2017.  Cole Burston—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Canada

Justin Trudeau Promises to Welcome Refugees to Canada: 'Diversity is Our Strength'

Katie Reilly
10:35 PM UTC

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday welcomed refugees into his country, while refugees arriving in the U.S. were left reeling in the aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada," Trudeau said Saturday on Twitter in both English and French.

Trudeau's stance on immigration stands in stark contrast to Trump's. Canada has said it will allow 300,000 immigrants to enter the country in 2017.

Trump on Friday suspended the country's refugee assistance program, indefinitely barring all Syrian refugees from entering the country and temporarily banning citizens from six other Muslim-majority countries.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME