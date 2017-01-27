Health CareRepublicans Are Starting to Worry About 'Trumpcare'
Entertainment

Burger King Workers Arrested After Allegedly Selling Marijuana at the Drive-Thru

Cady Lang
8:52 PM UTC

Forget extra ketchup — police say employees at a New Hampshire Burger King drive-thru have been selling marijuana with their meals.

According to NH1, two Burger King employees were arrested last Saturday after police were tipped off that customers who asked for "extra crispy fries" got marijuana with their meal. Epping Police Chief Mike Wallace said that drive-thru customers would ask for "Nasty Boy" and then ask for "extra crispy fries." Wallace noted that the drugs weren't put into the food, but placed in a separate container.

Wallace said 20-year-old employee Garrett Norris and 19-year-old shift manager Meagan Dearborn were arrested on drug charges; however, he noted that the franchise owners were not involved.

