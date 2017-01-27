This #CuteAnimalTweetOff Between Rival Zoos Is the Most Adorable Online Beef You'll Ever See

Twitter beefs have a reputation for getting aggressive, and at times, downright nasty on the Internet, but that wasn't the case with a friendly (and adorable) online beef between zoos across the country.

It all began when the Smithsonian's National Zoo tweeted out a picture of a newborn gray seal pup. A Twitter user named Sarah Hill from Virginia challenged the Virginia Aquarium to up the ante by showing their own adorable animals. The VA Aquarium complied, sending the National Zoo a picture of an otter and an osprey, igniting a playful competition that grew to epic proportions when the Bronx Zoo joined in and tagged seven other zoos and added the phrase #cuteanimaltweetoff.

Subsequently, the Internet was flooded with tons of pictures of adorable animals, making this one Twitter beef we heartily endorse . See the best of the tweets from #CuteAnimalTweetOff below.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk - National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R - National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Here we have an otterly adorable submission to #CuteAnimalTweetOff #OtterlyAdorable pic.twitter.com/GQzgUP19BQ - Aquarium of Pacific (@AquariumPacific) January 25, 2017

I got here as fast as I could... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/wPWHHoPaS1 - Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017